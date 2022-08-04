0
Ghana's Sadat Karim grabs assist in Halmstads BK heavy win in Sweden

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Sadat Karim grabbed an assist in Wednesday evening's Superettan game between Halmstads BK and Trelleborgs FF.

HBK beat Trelleborgs FF 4-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Swedish league.

The game was a one-sided affair, the home team could not handle Halmstads BK's attackers.

Sadat Karim was able to locate Alexander Johansson in the box who poked in to make it 1-0 to HBK.

Trelleborgs FF defender Isak Jonsson made it 2-0 with an own goal, and then two quick goals came just over ten minutes later.

In the 76th minute, Villiam Dahlstrom made it 3-0 after Mikael Bohman found him deep in the box. Three minutes later, in the 79th minute, Halmstad captain Andreas Johansson made the score 4-0 with a corner.

Sadat Karim was substituted in the 73rd minute when the score was 2-0. The former Accra Hearts of Oak player has played 17 games in the Swedish league this season and scored three goals.

