Ghana’s Special Olympics Team arrives home after winning 3 medals from 2023 Special Olympics Summer Games

Ghana won three medals at the competition

Ghana’s Special Olympics Team arrived in the country on Monday, June 26 2023 after excelling in the 2023 Special Olympics Summer Games held in Berlin, Germany.

The team returned from the competition with three medals from the three competitions they participated in at the games.



Ghana picked up silver and bronze medals in table tennis and also copped another one in Athletics.



The football team came close to winning a medal in the football division but lost to the host country, Germany in the third-place play-off.



Speaking to the press upon arrival, Emmanuel Kwabena Baidoo, the Deputy Leader of Team Ghana stated that Ghana finished among the best teams in the tournament.



He commended the players for the performance but attributed their impressive showing to the sound pre-tournament preparation they had.

He noted that the competition has given the team the platform to build on and win laurels in future competitions.



He also made a passionate appeal to corporate Ghana to come on board and provide support for the federations as they have consistently won medals at competitions.



Zola Marie, who won bronze in the 100m race commended his coaches and officials for the support and promised to work hard to keep up the impressive performance.



He believes that the team has shown signs of progress and that first place will be the target in subsequent competitions.