Ghana's Sports Minister receives customized jersey from Ajax star Mohammed Kudus

Minister For Youth And Sports, Mustapha Ussif Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif received a customized Ajax jersey from midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Black Stars winger through his team presented the jersey to the Sports Minister at his office here in Accra.

Mustapha Ussif was very appreciative in his tweet after receiving the jersey from the Ghana international

"I am grateful to @AFCAjax and Ghanaian international @KudusMohammedGH for presenting me with his club shirt. Best wishes for the upcoming season", he said in a tweet monitored by GHANAsoccernet.com.

Mohammed Kudus has returned to Ajax for preseason and is currently in good form.

The 21-year-old has scored two goals in two games in preseason for the club.

