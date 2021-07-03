Ghana’s Strongest: Champion Ahmed Boakye won’t be disappointed if he loses title

Ahmed Boakye

Ghana’s Strongest reigning champion Ahmed Boakye has said he will not be disappointed if he loses his title on Sunday.

Boakye, aka Ronnie Coleman, won the competition for the first time last year after several attempts.



In his first appearance in 2013, Boakye finished 6th. Ronnie Coleman was 5th in 2014, 4th in 2015 and then 3rd in 2016 as he reached the final for the first time.



He thought his steady rise would continue in 2017, but unfortunately, he was 3rd again. He returned in 2019 to finish 3rd again.



His crowning moment finally came in 2020 and he is hopeful of retaining the title by winning the Champions of Champion edition.



“This year has been serious and as reigning champion, I have faced strong competition, but my experience has really helped me. Without experience, dominating Ghana’s Strongest is impossible.

“Obviously, I am the titleholder and you cannot mention the best four or best three without my name, however, winning on the final is not a given.



“It's a game and anything can happen so I wouldn’t be disappointed if it doesn’t go my way on Sunday. But I'm hopeful,” he added.



The winner will be rewarded with a whopping cash amount, a brand new car and an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa to participate in the prestigious Arnold Classics Africa.



The grand finale will be telecast live on TV3 Network on Sunday, July 4 from 4:00 pm with all the up-to-minute updates on Facebook (TV3 Ghana).