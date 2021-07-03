Ghana’s Strongest: Prosper Dakora confident of winning first title

Prosper Dakora

Ghana’s Strongest Champion of Champions edition finalist Prosper Dakora is confident of winning the title on Sunday after missing out narrowly last year.

The 25-year-old, due to a hamstring problem in last year’s final, placed second behind Ahmed Boakye.



They meet again in the final with Damian Smith aka Shaka Zulu and Bright Appiah expected to offer a strong challenge.



In an interview on TV3, a week to the final which will be held on July 4 at Eli Beach resort in Keta, Dakora expressed optimism but said keeping a cool head amid the pressure on Sunday will be key.



“I feel very confident ahead of Sunday,” Dakora, the youngest among four finalists, said.

“I will not rush in the final. I will not pay attention to what other competitors are doing because it can be intimidating. I want to stay calm, comport myself and perform at a top-level.



“Earlier in the season, in one of the shows, I won all four challenges, a feat only I, among the finalists, can boast of so I should be the target for them,” he added.



Sunday’s winner will boast about being the strongest man in Ghana until the next edition comes and he will go home with a whopping cash amount, a brand new car and an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa to participate in the prestigious Arnold Classics Africa.



The grand finale will be telecast live on TV3 Network on Sunday, July 4 from 4:00 pm with all the up-to-minute updates on Facebook (TV3 Ghana).