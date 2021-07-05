Ghana’s Strongest: Shaka Zulu wins Champion of Champions edition

Shaka Zulu won Ghana’s Strongest ‘Champion of Champions’ edition

Ahead of the final, Damian Smith, alias Shaka Zulu, said he was praying to God to crown him champion.

Well, his prayer has been answered.



Shaka Zulu has won Ghana’s Strongest ‘Champion of Champions’ edition after beating defending champion Ahmed Boakye, Prosper Dakora and Bright Appiah in the final held at the Eli Beach Resort in Keta, Volta Region, on Sunday, July 4.



Sunday’s victory makes him the most successful athlete in the history of the competition.



It is his third title, having won in 2017 and 2018 before a three-year break as a result of his relocation to United States.



Damian came back home for this 10th season of TV3‘s popular competition after his request for a long-term break was granted by his employer in America.

Although the final events were unsurprisingly gruelling, Shaka Zulu came out tops.



He dominated key events such as Truck Head Pull (weight 46,000kg), Giant Tyre Flip and Keg Toss to be adjudged the winner.



Ahmed Boakye, who came into the final as reigning champion, placed third while Prosper Dakora and Bright Appiah, aka SWAT, were second and fourth respectively.



Shaka Zulu took home a whopping GHS10,000, a brand new car and will be in South Africa to participate in the prestigious Arnold Classics Africa.