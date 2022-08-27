Ghana's World Cup opponent South Korea line up friendlies against Cameroon and Costa Rica

Ghana's World Cup opponent South Korea

South Korea, who have been paired in the same group as Ghana at the World Cup in Qatar, have lined up friendlies against Cameroon and Costa Rica in September 2022.

The Asian giants will test their strength against Costa Rica on September 23rd before playing Cameroon four days later.



The Cameroon game is expected to give them a fair idea of how to face Ghana in their second group game at the 2022 World Cup.



"The soccer team, led by coach Paulo Bento, has decided to play an evaluation match against Costa Rica at the Goyang Sports Complex on September 23 and Cameroon at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on the 27th of the same month," wrote the Korean Football Federation confirming the friendlies.



Korea will open their World Cup with a game against Uruguay on November 24.

Meanwhile, Ghana will play Brazil and Nicaragua in September before engaging Switzerland in their final friendly in November before the World Cup in Qatar.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







