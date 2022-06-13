0
Menu
Sports

Ghana's World Cup opponent South Korea set to fix their defense after Brazil friendly

South Korea Qualifies World Cup South Korean national football team

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's 2022 World Cup Group H opponent South Korea is planning to fix their back four after Brazil friendly.

Brazil defeated South Korea 5-1 in an international friendly match for the national team at Seoul World Cup Stadium located in Seoul. The South Koreans played Chile and beat them 2-0 and drew 2-2 with Paraguay.

Japan is experimenting with several techniques for the June friendlies in preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The match against Brazil, in particular, saw a significant shift.

While playing against Brazil, South Korean coach Paulo Bento concentrated on defense. The squad found a low defensive position and treated the Brazilian players aggressively and blocked them tactically.

South Korea's last friendly game will be against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday 14th June.

South Korea is in Group H with Ghana, Uruguay, and Portugal.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits
Paul Adom-Otchere is not a lawyer - Dafeamekpor
Thomas Partey makes U-turn on name change
50 NPP members who have picked up forms for executive positions
'Let us fear God' - Ablakwa tells Ofori-Atta after GTV interview
Akufo-Addo appointees whose properties Ghanaians will like to know about
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
Truck driver plying Ejisu-Kumasi stretch arrested
How serial callers manage to call into radio programmes
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo