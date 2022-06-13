Ghana's World Cup opponent South Korea set to fix their defense after Brazil friendly

South Korean national football team

Ghana's 2022 World Cup Group H opponent South Korea is planning to fix their back four after Brazil friendly.

Brazil defeated South Korea 5-1 in an international friendly match for the national team at Seoul World Cup Stadium located in Seoul. The South Koreans played Chile and beat them 2-0 and drew 2-2 with Paraguay.



Japan is experimenting with several techniques for the June friendlies in preparation for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The match against Brazil, in particular, saw a significant shift.



While playing against Brazil, South Korean coach Paulo Bento concentrated on defense. The squad found a low defensive position and treated the Brazilian players aggressively and blocked them tactically.



South Korea's last friendly game will be against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday 14th June.

South Korea is in Group H with Ghana, Uruguay, and Portugal.



