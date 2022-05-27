Ghana's World Cup opponent South Korea to face Egypt in friendly

South Korea will play Ghana at the World Cup

Ghana's 2022 FIFA World Cup opponent South Korea will engage Egypt in a friendly as part of preparations for the global showpiece in Qatar later this year.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) have confirmed that the national team is set to play a friendly match against South Korea.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group H together with the Asian country, Portugal and Uruguay for the World Cup which is scheduled for November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.The Black Stars will open their tournament at the global showpiece by taking on Portugal before playing South Korea and then wrap up their group campaign with a clash with Uruguay.



Ghana will be making their fourth appearance at the World Cup after missing the previous competition held in Russia four years ago.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo has called up thirty-three players for next week’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar and Central African Republic.



The Black Stars will also take part in a 4-nation tournament in that features Japan, Chile and Tunisia as part of the build up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November.