Ghana’s World Cup qualification in limbo after 1-1 draw with Ethiopia

Ghana’s hopes of making it to the 2022 World Cup is in limbo after pulling a 1-1 with Ethiopia in their encounter at the Orlando Stadium in South Africa.



Ghana needed to win the match to keep their hopes of qualifying out of Group G but the team ended up dropping points.



From the blast of the whistle, the Black Stars went all guns blazing with Kudus Mohammed threatening the backline of the hosts.

However, after several attempts at goal, the Black Stars earned a free-kick from 20 yards out after striker Boakye Yiadom was brought down near the 18-yard box.



Captain Andre Dede Ayew stepped up and struck a beautiful goal for the Black Stars from a free kick in the 22nd minute to give Ghana the lead.



However, after that goal, the Black Stars made several attempts at goal to double their lead but were unlucky.



After recess, the Ethiopians came into the game more rejuvenated and made an attempt at goal with the shot hitting the post.



Later on, goalkeeper Jojo Wollaccot made a fine save to deny the hosts a goalscoring opportunity.

Ethiopia’s star man Getaneh Kebede managed to break through the Ghanaian defense when defender Joseph Aidoo lost the ball and Kebede placed the goal beyond the reach of Wollaccot to restore parity.



Coach Milovan Rajevac made several substitutions including bringing on Fatawu Issahaku, Kofi Kyere and a few others but Ghana were unlucky in their attempt to score a goal.



Ghana’s hopes of qualifying is now shaky as the Black Stars must now beat South Africa in the final group encounter on Sunday in Cape Coast.



