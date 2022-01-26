Ghana's abysmal AFCON performance to take centre stage in Parliament on Wednesday

Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Kobena Woyome

Ghana’s performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will feature prominently when Parliament sits on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.



According to Despite Media’s Parliamentary correspondent, debate on Ghana’s poor showing in Cameroon was shelved for today following a ruling by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



The issue was scheduled to be raised in Parliament on Tuesday, January 26, 2022 by the Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Kobena Woyome.

The report state that Speaker Bagbin viewed the conversation to be an extensive one hence the decision to postpone it to Wednesday, January 26, 2022.



Aside the performance, the debate could also focus on the budget for the tournament and overall state of Ghana football.



The Black Stars were sent packing from the AFCON after winning none of their first three games at the group stage.



Milovan Rajevac’s men picked one out of a possible nine points in games against Comoros, Morocco and Gabon.



The exit has occasioned a post-mortem that has led to the Sports Ministry demanding the axing of coach Milovan Rajevac.

The Ministry in a letter to the FA after a meeting on Friday, February 21, 2022, instructed the association to review the performance of Milovan Rajevac.



The Ministry did not hide its disappointment in Milovan Rajevac for supervising Ghana worst AFCON.



The statement said that “the Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana has lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success. The Ministry therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars technical team led by the head coach Milovan Rajevac.” A section of the press release read.



The Ministry in the release went on to order the GFA to dissolve the Black Stars Management Committee.



“Following the emergency meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with his mandate asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars Management Committee”. It read.