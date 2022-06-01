Ghana's coach Otto Addo impressed with positive attitude of players in camp

Ghana coach, Otto Addo

Head coach of the Senior National Soccer Team, Otto Addo, is happy with the performance and attitude of players currently in the Black Stars camp in Cape Coast.

Otto Addo made this known on Tuesday, May 31, at the Press Center of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium after a final training session before the match against Madagascar on Wednesday evening.



According to the gaffer, the approach and attitude of his players towards training can be described as excellent and confident Ghana will clinch the three maximum points on Wednesday night in Cape Coast.



Black Stars players in camp



Goalkeepers



Jojo Wollacote, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Richard Ofori

Defenders



Dennis Oddoi, Alidu Saidu, Gideon Mensah , Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo



Midfielders



Iddrisu Baba, Edmond Addo, Elisha Owusu, Kudus Mohammed, Daniel Kofi Kyere, Mubarak Wakaso



Wingers

Joseph Paintsil, Andre Ayew, Augustine Okrah, Osman Bukari, Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Yaw Yeboah, Christopher Antwi Agyei.



Strikers



Jordan Ayew, Daniel Afriyie, Felix Afena-Gyan, Kofi Okyere, Antoine Semenyo, Benjamin Tetteh, Braydon Manu.



Players yet to report to camp



Jonathan Mensah, Yaw Yeboah, Bryn brobby and Richard Ofori.

Black Stars will take on the Barea of Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium at 7 p.m. before flying out to play the Central African Republic on Sunday.



The game against Madagascar will be live on GTV SPORTS+, GTV, OBONU TV, and GARDEN CITY TV as well as on All GBC Radio stations and Digital platforms.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



