Ghana’s first pre-AFCON friendly match cancelled

A friendly match between the Black Stars of Ghana and a Qatari club side has been called off, according to Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association.



He disclosed in an Asempa FM interview that due to certain hitches the game which was scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, 2021, has been called off.



“Per the current situation, it is unlikely the friendly the game will come on tomorrow (i.e. today),” Henry Asante Twum said.

The game would have been the first of four matches lined up for the Black Stars as part of preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Black Stars held their first training session in Doha, Qatar on Monday, December 27, 2021, with nine players in attendance.



The team will be camping in Qatar for the tournament which will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 7, 2022.



The Black Stars have been paired in Group C alongside favourites Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.



It has been over forty years since the team last won an international tournament and coach Milovan Rajevac has said his side will strive to win it in Cameroon.

“We will try to win the trophy. No serious person will promise to win the trophy now. We'll try match after match," he said.



Meanwhile, Ghana has suffered a huge setback as AS Roma starlet Felix Afena-Gyan has reportedly declined a call-up for the tournament.



Reports by multiple football news outlets indicate that the 18-year-old has through his agent communicated to the GFA over his unavailability for the tournament.