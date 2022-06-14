0
Ghana's friendly opponent Chile has dismissed suggestions of a World Cup lifeline

Tue, 14 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Chile coach Eduardo Berizzo believes speculations that his team may replace Ecuador in the World Cup have had no bearing on his players.

According to reports this week, Ecuador will be knocked out of the November-December global showpiece for playing an ineligible player during qualifying, with a Fifa judgment anticipated soon.

Fifa is looking into reports that defender Byron Castillo, who appeared in eight of Ecuador's 18 qualifiers, was born in Colombia.

If Fifa rules against Ecuador, Chile may be able to compete in the World Cup.

"Of course we're watching carefully to see what Fifa's decision is but nothing has been officially decided and I can't make any comment," the Argentine Berizzo said after his team were beaten by Tunisia in a friendly in Kobe, Japan.

"It has absolutely no impact on the atmosphere in the team and the work we are doing every day here. We look at it as something completely separate."

Chile will play the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly on Tuesday.

