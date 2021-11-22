'Ghana's greatest scorer' - FIFA celebrates Asamoah Gyan on his birthday

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) has celebrated Black Stars and African legend Asamoah Gyan as he turns 36 today, November 22, 2021.



Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan, nicknamed Baby Jet, was born on November 22, 1985, in Ghana's capital city, Accra, to madam Cecelia Amoako and Mr. Baffour Gyan.



The Ghanaian striker currently holds the record as Africa's top scorer with six goals after playing at the Mundial three times (Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014).



FIFA shared Asamoah Gyan's first World Cup goal against the Czech Republic in the 2006 tournament in Germany to celebrate the Ghanaian football icon as he celebrates his 36th birthday.

"Scorer at three #WorldCups and still @Team_GhanaMen's greatest goal scorer. It's time to wish @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 a very happy birthday," FIFA shared on their Twitter page.



Asamoah Gyan is also the all-time top scorer for the Black Stars with fifty-one goals.



