Ghana’s group at 2022 FIFA World Cup is manageable - Brew-Butler

Former GFA President, Nana Sam Brew-Butler

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Sam Brew-Butler has stressed that he believes the group of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is manageable.

The West African outfit last Friday was pitted in Group H at the end of the draw for this year’s global tournament.

In the Group, Ghana will face Portugal, Uruguay, as well as South Korea.

Speaking to Times Sports after the draw, Nana Sam Brew-Butler urged the national team not to be intimidated by any opponent.

"Don't be intimidated by the draw but rather remain focused and united in your single pursuit for glory,” the ex-GFA boss shared.

He continued, "For me, we have a manageable draw and the Stars must not be intimidated at all; just as they should not be overconfident heading into the campaign.”

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ghana will play its first match in a big game against Portugal.

