Ghana’s group opponent Morocco withdraw from CHAN 2023 tournament

Ghana’s group opponents at the 2023 African Nations for Championships (CHAN), Morocco have withdrawn from the tournament.

Morocco’s decision not to take part in the tournament comes a day before the tournament kicks off in Algeria.



Morocco’s decision to withdraw from the tournament is due to Algeria’s decision not to let the Moroccans fly their players directly from Rabat to Constantine.



The two countries have been at loggerheads since 1994 and recently cancelled direct flights with each other in 2021.



The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) wanted to fly their players directly but the Algerians were not willing to ease their restrictions even for the sake of football.

Morocco’s withdrawal has left Group C with only three countries; Ghana, Madagascar and Sudan.



Morocco won the previous edition of the tournament and were hoping to defend their title this year.



