Ghana's new star boy Edmund Addo meets idol Toni Kroos after UCL game

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo and Real Madrid star, Toni Kroos

Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo, met his idol and Real Madrid star, Toni Kroos after his outstanding display in Sheriff Tiraspol's shocking win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old starred for Tiraspol as they defeated the record European champions in front of their own fans in Spain.



Addo has been key to the Moldovan club's success this season as they remain unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season, despite playing for the first time in the group stages.



The 21-year-old lasted the entire duration as the Tiraspol-based side edged the 13-time champions.



Addo had a 92.3% passing accuracy, had 25 touches, and won four ground duels.

He never panicked playing against some of the renowned players in the game and went about his work easily in the middle of the park.



Jasurbek Yakhshiboev's first-half header gave the visitors the lead but Karim Benzema equalized from the penalty spot.



Sebastien Thill snatched victory for his Moldovan side with a stunning final-minute strike.