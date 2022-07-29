0
Ghana's only female boxer at Commonwealth Games loses bout

Ornella Sathoud Kerry Davis.jfif Ornella Sathoud and Kerry Davis

Fri, 29 Jul 2022

Ghanaian female boxer, Ornella Sathoud lost by a unanimous decision to English female boxer Kerry Davis in the middleweight contest at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Sathoud lost the fight on points by 3-2 as the English boxer proved tough for her.

The Ghanaian boxer impressed in the first round with her high work rate and power shots from both stances and won the 2nd round as well but Kerry Davis was a tough nut to crack in the subsequent rounds.

The defeat brings Ornella Sathoud’s journey at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to an end.

The Ghanaian boxer who holds a PHD was hoping to win a medal for Ghana at the games. Ghana still has hope in 8 other boxers at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jessie Lartey became the first Ghanaian to qualify for the next round of the 2022 Commonwealth games in Birmingham-UK although the event is yet to commence.

The boxer got a free pass to the next stage in the Light Middleweight contest after he drew BYE for the next round of the contest.

