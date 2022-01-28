Ghana's performance at AFCON 2021 is biggest national disaster since May 9 - Herbert Mensah

Black Stars (UP) and a picture from the May 9 disaster (Below)

Feel the people's pain - Herbert Mensah tells Sports Ministry and GFA

Ghana booted out of AFCON 2021 with one point



Comoros beat Ghana at AFCON2021



Former Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Herbert Mensah has said the Black Stars catastrophic showing at the 2021 African Cup of Nations is the country's biggest disaster since the infamous May 9 Disaster.



Mensah opined that the people who are responsible for Ghana's performance at the AFCON should accept that the team had a disastrous show in Cameroon.



Speaking in audio aired on Asempa FM, he said anyone who tries to justify the team's performance should be ashamed.

"The people who follow football, who love football, most of them don’t care who is running it. They just want someone to run it in a way they are respected for it and that becomes critical in my mind. It becomes a critical issue, whether you are the minister of Youth and Sports, whether you are in charge of the FA, whether you are the national coach of the FA, you have to got to get the humility to understand the pain of the people.



“If you don’t have the humility to understand the pain of the people, then what is this give all about. We don’t do Coup d’etat, we are not going to take a gun to shoot you or remove you. But we demand the respect of what it is that we give and we are about…And those who are trying to cover up what is the biggest national disaster since May 9, in my view, should be ashamed of themselves. We need to look in and say this was a disaster” he said.



The May 9 disaster is seen as Ghana's darkest day where 126 people died at the Accra Sports Stadium during a match between the two most glamorous clubs in the country Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.



Meanwhile, at AFCON 2021, Ghana recorded what is their worst ever performance in the competition history, where the third most successful country in the competition exited with just a point.



The West African side had no wins and lost two of their group stage matches, including a 3-2 loss to debutant Comoros.