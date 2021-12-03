Ghana’s top soccer players

Ghanaian players

Association Football, or Soccer in the United States, is the most popular sport watched and played worldwide.

Football has its roots in the 19th century, however, the popularity of the sport reached its peak in the 20th century, when it truly became a global phenomenon. Today Soccer is played across all of the five major continents.



It is by far the most popular sport when it comes to the sheer amount of fans, and it is also the most popular sport played by amateurs in amateur tournaments, or just for fun.



In Africa, Football is by far the most popular sport, and has become deeply ingrained in several African countries. One of the African countries that truly shines in the Soccer world is Ghana.



Some of the best players on the international scene have been of Ghanaian descent. With the popularity of soccer in Ghana, of course the popularity of betting has followed.



With Football being so popular in Ghana, many Ghanaian players have proven to be some of the top players of all time, and in this article we will look at a few Ghanaians who stand out in the Soccer world.

Abedi Ayew



Abedi Ayew, going by Abedi Pele when on the court, is the most famous Ghanaian football player, who served as an attacking midfielder, and led the Ghana national team as its captain.



Pele played 73 games for Ghana, and had a pretty successful international career, having played for a number of European teams.



Abedi Pele was, up until very recently, the top goalscorer for the Ghana national team (commonly called the Black Stars), with a total of 33 goals. Abedi is considered by many the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all time



Abedi was nominated by the Ghanaian government to serve as the Chairman of the Football Association. He turned down the position in favor of a former coach from Ghana, claiming that it would be an opportunity for him to learn from his betters.



Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s greatest striker, and another former captain of the Ghanaian national football team. Like Abedi, Asamoah has had a successful career on the national, African, and international scene.



To many, Abedi was considered the greatest Ghanaian player, until Asamoah showed up, and broke Abedi’s record of 33 goals scored, with his own record-setting 51 goals.



Asamoah has also had a sports career outside of football. He dabbled in boxing promotions, airplane piloting, and most recently, Asamoah has taken up tennis in order to keep himself fit after a devastating injury. Unfortunately, these alternative career paths have not worked out for Asamoah as much as his football career has.







