Ghana's unicycling hero given rousing welcome at Mamprugu

Roger Trey Haun III Mamprugu Roger Trey Haun III at the Mamprugu Palace

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s 2022 Unicycling World Championship medalist, Roger Trey Haun III and his father William Haun were given a rousing welcome at Mamprugu, in the North-East Region of Ghana.

Roger Haun III won two medals for Ghana at the 2022 Unicycling World Champions after an impressive performance.

Roger Haun III became the first Ghanaian to ever win medals at the Unicycling Championship after claiming silver and bronze in 30m Wheel Walk Race and 50m One-Wheel Race respectively.

William Haun who has been living with his son who are both white shared how they were welcomed by the people in Mamprusi on his social media.

"Our #Mamprusi community greeted us with great fanfare today and Naa Bɔhagu, paramount chief of #Mamprugu, received his son Manboora Trey Haun as he returned home with two #Unicycling World Championship medals for #Ghana," he wrote.

Roger Haun was born in the United States but has lived most of his life in Ghana for the past nine years with his father.

The young unicyclist came second and won silver in the 30m Wheel Walk Race for males between 15 and 16 years

He later won bronze after a brave performance in the 50m One-Wheel Race.

JNA/KPE

