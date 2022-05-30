Ghana sent a footballer to the World Cup to help settle $90,000 debt - Atta Poku alleges

Black Stars

The inclusion of Mubarak Wakaso in the Black Stars squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers has triggered a lot of discussions on various media platforms.



The Shenzhen F.C. midfielder has not played competitive football in 2022 and thus his call-up has sparked conversations about supposed politics in the Black Stars.



Renowned Ghanaian journalist, Collins Atta Poku while discussing Wakaso's call-up revealed that there was a player who was invited to the Black Stars to settle his debt.

While arguing that a national team has been used to aid some players, he cited that the unnamed player-owned more than $90,000 dollars and had to pay with Black Stars bonus.



"We are a country that took a player to the world Cup because he owed more than $90,000 and he had to pay back. So we took him there so that he gets the $100,00 and then come and pay," he said on Kumasi-based Luv FM.



He further revealed that the player spent the profit on Rolex watches.



"What did he spend the money on? he had an avalanche of Rolex watches. So this national team business we are doing in this country, we are being truthful that playing for the national team is not only about performance. It's an avenue to help people, that's what they do."



Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, named his 33-man squad on Wednesday, May 26, 2020, for the impending 2023 AFCON qualifiers and a four-nation cup in Japan.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.



