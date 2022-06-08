Ghana set to host Triathlon Africa cup of nations

This year's event would be held at Laboma beach

Ghana is set to host this year’s Triathlon Africa cup of nations at the Laboma beach resort on June 12 in Accra.

Several triathletes from the African continent are expected to grace the occasion as it will also serve as a qualification to the Commonwealth games and World Triathlon championship in Abu Dhabi in November.



President of the Ghana Triathlon Federation Bawa Fuseini explains the importance of the competition.

“On Saturday, Ghana is hosting the African Cup triathlon championship at the Laboma beach. The tournament serves as a qualification to the World Championship and Olympic Games. It’s a qualification point-earning event. We will use the competition to prepare our triathlete for the commonwealth games as well,” he told Starr Sports.



Triathlon is a sport that involves three events; swimming, riding and running.