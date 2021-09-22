Ghana set to participate in FIFA’s global integrity programme

The programme will last about one month

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will participate in a three-day CAF/FIFA Global Integrity Programme – it’s under the auspices of the FIFA Integrity Office and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The course which will run from Thursday, September 30 to Thursday, October 4, 2021 will be facilitated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The programme is under three main Modules, namely, Introduction to Match Manipulation, Prevention and Education and Investigations.



Speakers include CAF General Secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba, Emilio García Silvero, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, FIFA and Oliver Jaberg, Deputy Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. Others include Ronan O’Laoire, Director of Integrity & Anti-Doping, Coordinator, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The Programme is under the theme Safeguarding Sport from Corruption and Crime.

Topics to be treated include the role of the protection of integrity in football, the importance of fighting match manipulation, Introduction to FIFA Integrity initiatives, FIFA regulatory framework on integrity: jurisdiction, scope of application, whistleblowing systems and reporting mechanisms and efforts to tackle the manipulation of sports competitions.



The Ghana Football Association will be represented by Integrity and Compliance Manager Obed Tuffuor, General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), staff of the Competitions and Communications Department.