Ghana set to receive major squad boost ahead of world cup

Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ghana’s national team is set to receive a major squad boost ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with youngster Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi reportedly close to announcing the decision to represent the Black Stars.

The two players playing for Arsenal and Chelsea have been capped by England in friendly matches but not in official matches.



As a result, they are both eligible to switch nationality to play for the Ghana national team.



Just recently, Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi have reportedly acquired Ghanaian passports.



The duo after discussions with their respective families have now resolved to switch to play for Ghana.



Although the players fancied playing for the Three Lions of England, they believe they are better off playing for the Black Stars.

Sources report that both Eddie Nketia and Hudson-Odoi are eager to wear the Black Stars jersey and will announce the switch at the end of the ongoing football season.



If things fall in place as anticipated, the attackers will be part of the Ghana squad that plays at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



