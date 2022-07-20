0
Ghana should rally behind Isaac Dogboe – Management of Isaac Dogbe

Isaac Dogbe Prays Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The management of Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe, Rising Star Africa Promotions has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the son of the soil as he seeks to take Ghana back to the top of World Boxing again.

The Royal Storm fights Joet Gonzalez this Saturday in a WBO/WBC Featherweight title eliminator with the victor fighting the WBO Featherweight champion at a later date and also taking the WBO international title on the table.

Dogboe, after his last two defeats to Emmanuel Navarette, has weathered the storm as his name connotes and got back in shape with impressive outings.

The former WBO Champion has won three successive bouts after his last two defeats and is currently the North America Boxing Federation Featherweight champion.

A Dogboe win on Saturday will put him in the reckoning for another World title against the featherweight champion of the World Boxing Organisation.

Below is a copy of the statement.

