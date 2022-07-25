Ghana show class at WAKO kickboxing championship

Mr Slater-Commodore (standing, fourth right) with the fighters and their medals and trophy

The national kickboxing team, the Black Terminators, bagged a total of five medals at the just-ended World Association of Kickboxing Organisation (WAKO) Africa Zone II Kickboxing and Pro Fight Championships held on July 6-10, in Abidjan, La Cote d’Ivoire.

They comprise two gold, a silver, and two bronze medals.



Richard Asiedu, a 70kg fighter, won gold and was adjudged the best fighter in the division.



Edmond Agator won the second gold in the 66kg division, followed by Charles Lampteywho picked a sliver in the 60kg division, while Lucky Sarfo and Michael Acheampongwon bronze medals each in the 75kg and 65kg divisions, respectively.



All five fighters have thus qualified for the 2022 WAKO Africa championship to be held at the John Barrable Hall in South Africa on August 26-28.



The Technical Director of the Ghana Kickboxing Association (GKBA), Mr. George Slater-Commodore, in a chat with the Times Sports, commended the team for the hard work.



He said Ghana presented a 13-man delegation to the championship led by coaches Jacob Annan and Jonathan E-uro, 10 amateur fighters and one pro fighter.

The championship held under the K1 rules brought together amateur and pro fighters from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Senegal, and the host country Cote d’Ivoire.



He said the association was financially constrained, and that affected their plans for the championship.



“We could not leave Ghana on time, so we arrived on the opening day of the championship. We quickly had to settle and start fighting the same day. It affected some of the fighters who did not have rest before going to fight.”



“The five medalists have to begin preparations for the South Africa championships next month, but the association is uncertain whether they can make it or not due to the financial difficulties.”



He praised the GKBA President, Mr. Raja Owusu-Ansah, for his effort to get the fighters to the qualifying championship.



He appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the corporate sector to come to the aid of the association for Ghana to make an appearance at the fiesta.