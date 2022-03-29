Ghana silences noisy neighbours Nigeria to qualify for 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana silenced their noisy Nigerian neighbours in Abuja to secure a spot in the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana secured a 1-1 draw away from home on Tuesday night, 29 March 2022, in the return leg of the World Cup playoffs.



The Black Stars drew first blood 11th minute into the first half with a thunderbolt from a distance from Arsenal sensation Thomas Partey.



The Super Eagles levelled the scores in the 22nd minute after a VAR check awarded the Nigerians a penalty.



The Nigerians scored brilliantly from the spot-kick to end the first 45 minutes one apiece.

Despite the home support, the Black Stars held on in the second half to end the game one all.



Ghana, thus, qualifies for the World Cup on away goal rules as the first leg at the Baba Yara stadium ended in a goalless stalemate.



Qatar will be Ghana's fourth appearance in the Fifa World Cup.



