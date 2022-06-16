Ghana spent $1.5million on 10-day camping for 2013 AFCON - Saddick Adam claims

Ghana finished fourth at the 2013 AFCON

The Black Stars camping in Abu Dhab, United Arab Emirates for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations cost the country $1.5million, Saddick Adams, the head of Sports for Angel Broadcasting Network has alleged.



Sports Obama claims that the country had to spend the above quoted as amount on pre-tournament camping in the UAE.



Speaking on the lack of a suitable camping base for the Black Stars, Saddick Adams lamented the wastage and mismanagement of resources when it comes to the Black Stars.



He wondered why a country of over 60 years which prides itself as being a ‘football nation’ cannot boast of a world class facility for its national team.

He queried the financial benefit the Black Stars’ participation in the World Cup and other competitions and asked why such monies are not pumped into the national team.



“$1million is enough to build a training complex. The Black Stars of Ghana spent ten days in UAE and they paid $1.5million. If we don’t learn sense, we’ll suffer. When the Black Stars come to Ghana, they train at the Presec park. These days they train at McDan park.



“So where is the revenue from the World Cup, AFCON, FIFA grants and others. All we do is to bring down players born abroad and celebrate their success. 50 years will come and we still be the same,” he said.



In the 2013 AFCON which was held in South Africa, the Black Stars finished fourth after losing to Mali 3-1 in the third place play-off.



Ghana lost the semi-finals via penalties to Burkina Faso who lost 1-0 to Nigeria in the finals.



Mubarak Wakaso was a join-topscorer of the tournament with four goals.