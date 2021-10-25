Ghana star Thomas Partey dedicates Aston Villa victory to Arsenal fans

Ghana international Thomas Partey

Ghana international Thomas Partey has dedicated Arsenal’s victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League to the fans.

The Gunners inflicted a 3-1 win over Aston Villa last Friday with the Ghanaian star scoring his first goal to end the 39 games without a goal for the club.



He became the first Ghanaian player to score for the London based club after opening the scoring in the game.



Speaking after the game, he noted the fans rallied behind the team in difficult times and has therefore dedicated the win against Aston Villa to them.

"The team performed very good. We have to do this every weekend and every game and with this we can achieve beautiful things.



"They deserve it. they have been supporting us when we have been down and when things have gone bad. This win is for them and I hope they enjoy it.”