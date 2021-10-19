Ghana stars Kudus, Sowah, Addo ready UEFA Champions League action

Kamal Sowah, Mohammed Kudus and Edmund Addo

• Kamal Sowah, Mohammed Kudus and Edmund Addo are likely to be in action in the UCL

• Kudus is expected to make his 1st appearance this season against Dortmund



• Addo eyes a tough game against Inter



The UEFA Champions League returns tonight, October 19, after the 2-week international break with some Ghanaian players set to feature for their respective clubs.



Kamal Sowah, Mohammed Kudus and Edmund Addo who ply their trades with Club Brugge, Ajax and Sheriff Tarrispol respectively are expected to be in action for their clubs in the games set for Tuesday and Wednesday.



Kamal Sowah’s Club Brugge will take on English Premier League champions, Manchester City at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday.

The Belgian side will come into this game having placed second above Man City who lie 3rd.



Sowah featured in all two of Club Brugge’s games in the competition, including a stalemate against PSG and a win over RB Leipzig.



Ajax Star, Mohammed Kudus will be hoping to make his maiden appearance in this season’s Champions League tonight in a tough game against Dortmund at the Johan Cruijff Arena.



The Black Stars midfielder has missed the first two games in the competition. Kudus was an unused sub in the Dutch side’s game against Besiktas and missed the clash against Sporting on the opening day due to injury.



After making the headlines in the game against Real Madrid, Edmund Addo is highly in line to make another significant appearance on the European stage as Sheriff Tiraspol come up against Inter.

Edmund Addo missed out on Sheriff’s last league game over the weekend through suspension but is in line to make an appearance in the Champions League.



Addo’s fan base in Ghana will be looking forward to seeing their star man boss the midfield as Sheriff comes up against the Italian side led by Simone Inzaghi’s on Wednesday.



