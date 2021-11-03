Ghana stars to watch out for in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday

Kamal Sowah, Mohammed Kudus and Edmund Addo

• Three Ghanaian players will be in action in the UCL

• Kudus has not yet made an appearance in the competition



• The games will be played on Wednesday



Some Ghanaian players are expected to be in action as the UEFA Champions League returns tonight, November 2, after the 2-week break.



Kamal Sowah, Mohammed Kudus and Edmund Addo who ply their trades with Club Brugge, Ajax and Sheriff Tarrispol respectively are expected to be in action for their clubs on Wednesday night.



Kamal Sowah’s Club Brugge lost by 5-1 to English Premier League champions, Manchester City at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Tuesday, October 20.



Sowah lasted 56 minutes in the game before being substituted in the first leg.

However, on Wednesday, Sowah’s Club Brugge will come up again against Manchester City in the return leg at the Etihad Stadium. The Ghanaian has been named in the squad for Wednesday's encounter.



Ajax Star, Mohammed Kudus has not made an appearance in this season’s Champions League.



The Black Stars midfielder has missed the first three games in the competition.



Kudus was an unused sub in the Dutch side’s game against Besiktas and missed the clash against Sporting on opening day due to injury. He also missed the first leg game against Dortmund where they won by 4-0.



The Ghana star is now looking forward to made his debut in the return leg against Dortmund in Germany.



Edmund Addo’s Sheriff Tiraspol will lock horns with Inter once again in the Champions League.

The Ghanaian enjoyed 75 minutes as his side lost 3-1 to Inter at the San Siro Stadium. The Moldovan football club will like to make amends in the second leg.



Edmund Addo made the headlines in the game against Real Madrid as his side defeated the Spanish giants at away.



Edmund Addo missed out on Sheriff’s last league game over the weekend through suspension but is in line to make an appearance in the Champions League.



Addo’s fan base in Ghana will be looking forward to seeing their star man boss the midfield as Sheriff comes up against the Italian side led by Simone Inzaghi’s on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.



