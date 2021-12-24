Ghana still ranked 56th in the latest FIFA rankings

Ghana's Black Stars

Ghana has still been ranked 56th in the latest ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association for December.

Ghana was ranked in the same position for last month in the world with 1428.97 points.



The country which used to be in the top 5 African countries is still lingering in the 8th position.



While Senegal remains the number 1 team in the African rankings with 1561 points, Ghana’s group opponents for the 2021 AFCON, Morocco has been ranked 2nd. Morocco is followed by Algeria, Tunisia, Nigeria, Egypt and Cameroon.



Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers opponent South Africa who will be missing out on the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon retained their 13th place in Africa and 68th in the world with 1358.24points.

Belgium is still the best national team in the world ahead of France and Argentina with 1828.45 points.



Ghana’s place on both the World stage and African stage can change if the team performs better in the AFCON in 2022



Below is the list



