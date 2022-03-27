Ghana striker Felix Afena-Gyan ready for Nigeria return leg despite injury fears

Felix Afena-Gyan

Ghana international, Felix Afena-Gyan has confirmed that he has recovered from the injury sustained in Friday night’s epic clash against Nigeria in the playoff tie of the 2022 world cup qualifiers.

The talented teenager marked his debut for his national team last night when he was asked to lead the lines for the Black Stars in a tough game against a star-studded Super Eagles side.



Unfortunately, the AS Roma forward could not finish the game as he was forced out in the second half after going down screaming in agony.



Although there have been fears that Felix Afena-Gyan could miss the reverse fixture against Nigeria, the Ghana asset has taken to his Twitter page to confirm that he is doing okay and ready for the next game.



“Amazing crowd! Grateful for the show of love and support. I'm ok.



“We go again on Tuesday. Keep the faith,” the teenager posted on Twitter.