Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is the most fouled player in the final third of the EPL this season

Jordan Ayew580 Jordan Ayew

Sat, 26 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew is currently leading the chart of ‘Most Fouled Players in the final third of the English Premier League’ this season as per WhoScored.com.

The Black Stars striker has played various roles for Crystal Palace in the ongoing 2021/22 English top-flight league campaign although he is currently not the preferred starter.

In the current international break, a review of data recorded by WhoScored.com has revealed that Jordan Ayew has been fouled more times than any player in the final third in the Premier League this season.

This season, the striker has featured in 25 games for the Eagles where he has scored just once but has assisted three goals.

He is joined on the list by Ivan Toney, Dan James, Connor Gallagher, and Michail Antonio.



Source: footballghana.com
