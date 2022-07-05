Ghana striker Jordan Ayew returns for pre-season training with Crystal Palace

Jordan Ayew, Footballer

Crystal Palace players who were involved in international football over the summer including Ghana striker Jordan Ayew have returned to the Academy ground to start pre-season.

Ayew featured for Ghana in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic as well as participating in the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.



The 30-year-old trained with his teammates together for the first time as they gear up for the new season which kicks off in August.



He has penned a new deal that will run till June 2023. The former Aston Villa man has enjoyed a great stay at Palace during his three seasons with the London club.

He finished as the club’s top scorer in the 2019/2020 season and was named as their player of the season that same year.



The Black Stars forward was a mainstay in Patrick Vieira’s side this season, making 31 Premier League appearances, scoring three goals and providing three assists.



Ayew, since arriving in the Premier League from Marseille in 2015, has featured for Aston Villa, Swansea now Crystal Palace.