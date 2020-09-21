Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu scores first league goal for Qarabag in Azerbaijan

Kwabena Owusu in action for Qarabag

Ghana striker, Kwabena Owusu scored his debut goal for Qarabag Agdam FK as they lost at home to Neftci Baku in the Azerbaijani league.

Qarabag succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Neftci throwing away an early lead.



Owusu put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute with his very first goal in the Azerbaijani top-flight since he joined the club.



The lead lasted only two minutes as Vojislav Stankovic levelled matters for the visitors.

Namiq Alasgarov scored the match winner in the 68th minute to put game beyond Qaraba?.



Owusu has made six appearances in all competitions this season and has netted once in the process.

