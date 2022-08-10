0
Ghana striker Kwame Opoku signs for Saudi side Najran SC

Kwame Opoku21 Kwame Opoku

Wed, 10 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kwame Opoku has completed a move to join Saudi Arabian side Najran SC.

The former Asante Kotoko poster boy has joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Algerian outfit, USM Alger.

The striker ended his stay in Algeria just a few days ago and travelled to Saudi Arabia where he had received an offer from Najran SC.

After his representatives concluded talks with officials of the club, Kwame Opoku undertook a mandatory medical examination today.

After passing the medicals, the talented forward has signed the deal to become a new player of Najran SC.

Kwame Opoku, 23, scored just one goal and assisted two goals last season in the Algerian Premiership where he was featured in 17 matches.

He has now moved on and will be keen on making a name for himself in the 2022/23 Saudi Arabian football season.

If he excels at his new club, the ex-Nkoranza Warriors striker will potentially make a return to the national team to play for the Black Stars.

 

