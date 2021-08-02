Ghana striker Majeed Warris on target for Strasbourg in pre-season win against Freiburg

Ghana international, Majeed Warris

Ghana international, Majeed Warris was on target on Saturday evening to help his Racing Strasbourg outfit to come from behind to beat Freiburg FC 2-1 in a pre-season friendly match.

Just as the French club is preparing for the start of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season, the team from Germany is also making arrangements for the commencement of the new Bundesliga campaign.



In the first of the two halves, Kevin Gameiro equalized to give Racing Strasbourg the lead to take into the first-half break.

Later in the second half, Ghana forward Majeed Warris scored from close range to increase the lead for his team.



