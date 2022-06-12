Ghana suffer 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament

Ghana’s under-17 side, the Black Starlets were drubbed 4-2 by Nigeria in the opening match of the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nigeria's Emmanuel Michael scored a spectacular free-kick in the 13th minute.



The visitors doubled their lead in the 44th minute, when Nigerian teenager Williams scored just before halftime.



Following the break, the Nigerians, determined to haunt Ghana, made it 3-0 when Azeez scored, effectively ending the Black Starlets' hopes of staging a comeback.



With the mess created by goalkeeper Amadu Dembarah coach Paa Kwesi Fabin made a quick substitution and brought on Shaibu Rafiue to man the post for the Black Starlets.



Ghana managed to pull one back in the game when Abdul Salifu eased past the Nigerian defence to get the goal.

Nigeria scored their fourth goal from a scrapy goal when Ghana failed to clear their lines and defender Eze took advantage to score an easy goal.



The Black Starlets got a consolation goal in the 88th minute when one of their men was brought down in the Nigerian box.



Captain Collins Agyemang scored from the spot for Ghana as the game ended 4-2 in favour of Nigeria.



Watch highlights of the match below:



