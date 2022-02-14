Ghana suffer Hudson-Odoi blow ahead of Nigeria tie?

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi presents Champions League medals to President Akufo-Addo

Hudson-Odoi wins Club World Cup with Chelsea



Ghana to face Nigeria in March



Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi continues to keep the cards to his international career close to his chest amid intensified efforts from Ghana to have him switch allegiance.



The winger has told The Standard newspaper that he is yet to make a decision on his national team career.



Hudson-Odoi is leaving his option wide opened as he ponders on playing for England or Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



When quizzed by The Standard after Chelsea’s triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup over the weekend on which country he will play for at the 2022 World Cup, Hudson-Odoi said “I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes. At the same time, I’ve just got to focus on the club until we get that far.”

Hudson-Odoi was rumored to have pledged Ghana of his availability for the much-important clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria following a meeting between his father and Technical Advisor of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton.



Ghana have been courting the winger who is eligible to play for the country via his father who is a Ghanaian and a former Hearts of Oak player.



Last year, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned the Minister of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association to convince Hudson-Odoi to play for the country.



“On Monday, 7th June 2021, Ghanaian-born Chelsea footballer, Callum Hudson-Odoi, paid a courtesy call on me at Jubilee House, the seat of our nation's presidency,” Akufo-Addo posted.



“Amongst others, I urged the Minister for Youth and Sports to explore the possibility of having Callum switch nationality, and play for the Black Stars.”



The Black Stars have a two-legged tie against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in March. Ghana will host Nigeria before going there three days later.