Ghana suffers another blow as Tariq Lamptey rejects AFCON advances

Brighton and Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey, has reportedly again rejected a proposal by the GFA to represent Ghana.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a couple of months now have tried to convince the UK born Ghanaian to represent Ghana but the defender refused on all attempts.



The most recent attempt to lure the full-back to join Ghana's squad for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 has come to no fruition, according to sportsworldghana.com.

Lamptey becomes the second Ghana-born after Salisu Mohammed to have rejected the opportunity to play for the Black Stars at the tournament.



Both players are yet to feature for any country. An earlier report claimed that coach Milovan Rajevac would include the two in his soon to announce AFCON provisional list.



Nonetheless, the Black Stars are expected to jet off to Qatar on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, to begin preparation for the biggest international showpiece in Africa.



Ghana last won the AFCON in 1982 and will begin their quest to win a fifth title in Group C. Ghana are in the group with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



The tournament is 22 days away from starting in Cameroon as the host nation will get the competition underway in a Group C clash against Burkina Faso.

Below is the schedule announced by the GFA.



GHANA SCHEDULE IN DOHA – QATAR



Team open camp on December 22, 2021



First Friendly match against a club side – December 28, 2021



Second friendly match against AFCON bound country – January 1, 2022

Third friendly against Algeria – January 5, 2022



Departure to Cameroon – January 7, 2022



Submission of the final squad – December 30, 2021.