Ghana target Ansgar Knauff named Europa League Young Player of the season

Germany-born Ghanaian youngster Ansgar Knauff

Germany-born Ghanaian youngster Ansgar Knauff has been named as the best young player in the UEFA Europa League for the 2021/2022 season.

Knauff played a crucial role for Eintracht Frankfurt to clinch their only second European title this season.



The highly-rated winger lasted the entire 120 minutes when Frankfurt beat Scottish giants Rangers FC in the final on Wednesday after post-match penalty shootouts.



Knauff scored twice in 7 appearances in the Europa League with one of the goals against FC Barcelona in the quarter-finals 1st Leg.



The other goal was also against West Ham United at away when Frankfurt beat the English side 2-1 at the London Stadium in the semi-finals 1st Leg.

The 20-year-old also provided the crucial assist in the semi-final second leg against West Ham.



Knauff is set to stay at Frankfurt for one more season on loan from Borussia Dortmund.



He will play UEFA Champions League next season since the winner of the Europa League automatically qualifies for Europe's biggest football competition.