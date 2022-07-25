0
Ghana target Eddie Nketiah cameos as Arsenal thump Chelsea to lift Florida Cup

Eddie Nketiah 2 Arsenal players celebrate beating Chelsea

Mon, 25 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah climbed off the bench to featured for Arsenal in their 4-0 win over Chelsea in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Nketiah replaced summer signing Gabriel Jesus in the 57th minute as Mikel Arteta's side secured a comfortable Victory at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

Jesus struck his fourth goal in an Arsenal shirt following his summer transfer from Manchester City with a clever dinked finish from a Granit Xhaka pass after 16 minutes.

Capitalizing on another sloppy giveaway from a below-par Chelsea, a determined Arsenal team made it 2-0 in the 36th minute when Martin Odegaard produced a neat turn and finish.

Chelsea came close to reducing their deficit right before half-time when Mason Mount struck a post with a fine effort from the angle on the right of the box.

After the recess, Bukayo Saka tapped in a third from a rebound following Mendy's save from Granit Xhaka's volley before Albert Sambi Lokonga added the gloss with an injury-time header.

Arsenal have now won all three of their matches on their US tour, scoring nine goals.

