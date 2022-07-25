Ghana target Eddie Nketiah cameos as Arsenal thump Chelsea to lift Florida Cup

Arsenal players celebrate beating Chelsea

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah climbed off the bench to featured for Arsenal in their 4-0 win over Chelsea in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Nketiah replaced summer signing Gabriel Jesus in the 57th minute as Mikel Arteta's side secured a comfortable Victory at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.



Jesus struck his fourth goal in an Arsenal shirt following his summer transfer from Manchester City with a clever dinked finish from a Granit Xhaka pass after 16 minutes.



Capitalizing on another sloppy giveaway from a below-par Chelsea, a determined Arsenal team made it 2-0 in the 36th minute when Martin Odegaard produced a neat turn and finish.

Chelsea came close to reducing their deficit right before half-time when Mason Mount struck a post with a fine effort from the angle on the right of the box.



After the recess, Bukayo Saka tapped in a third from a rebound following Mendy's save from Granit Xhaka's volley before Albert Sambi Lokonga added the gloss with an injury-time header.



Arsenal have now won all three of their matches on their US tour, scoring nine goals.