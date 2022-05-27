0
Ghana target Eddie Nketiah close to Arsenal contract renewal

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana target, Eddie Nketiah is close to agreeing a new contract with Arsenal with his contract set to expire at the end of the next month.

Arsenal have been trying all they can to tie the young striker down to a new contract but the player has been dragging his feet.

The Ghana target was in fine form for the North London club getting to the end of the league scoring a brace against Chelsea and another brace against Leeds United as the gunners pushed in vain for a champions league return.

Nketiah's contract at the club expires in the summer and despite several offers from the club, the 22  year old has  not signed the dotted lines.

The English-born  Ghanaian player is not convinced he will be afforded the regular playing  time that he so craves for at Arsenal but it appears he now has a change of heart.

Nketiah has been linked with clubs such as Borussia Monchengladbach, Crystal Palace, Leeds, and Dortmund.

The 22 year striker is now set to sign a new five-year contract with the club, worth roughly £100,000 per week.

Despite being a bit-part player under Mikel Arteta for the majority of the season, the £9m-rated talent still managed to return impressive numbers over his 21 Premier League outings – only eight of which came as starts – scoring five goals, registering one assist, and creating two big chances for his teammates.

