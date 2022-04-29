0
Menu
Sports

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah nominated for Arsenal Player of the Month

Eddie Nketiah 1 Eddie Nketiah

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana target Eddie Nketiah has been shortlisted for Arsenal's Player of the Month award.

After battling for playing time in Mikel Arteta's team, the 22-year-old has regained his form in recent weeks.

Nketiah, who is available to play for Ghana, scored three goals in April.

He is up against Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, and Granit Xhaka, all of whom have been superb for the Gunners.

In the Premier League this season, the Gunners attacker has played 16 games, scored two goals and assisted two for the club.

Nketiah is a product of the Chelsea and Arsenal academies and played on loan at Leeds United in their victorious 2019/20 Championship season.

On 21 December 2021, Nketiah scored the first hat-trick of his career in a 5-1 win against Sunderland in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.



Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I intend to dismiss your application - Judge to Ato Essien
Asante Kotoko ban defender Patrick Asmah for misconduct
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
I'm not dead - Mino Raiola rubbishes death reports
Three Ghanaian footballers you never knew were twins
You're undisputed - Yul Edochie consoles wife with a new title
5 potential First Ladies for 2024
Akufo-Addo intervenes, causes NPP to suspend Yendi constituency elections
'I married not for myself but for the presidency' - Kwame Nkrumah
Respect cannot go past seasoned defenders - Kwakye Ofosu hits back at critics of Inaki, Nketiah, and co