Ghana target Hudson Odoi welcomes 'brother' Raheem Sterling to Chelsea

Ghana target, Callum Hudson Odoi has welcomed his 'brother' and Chelsea's new signing, Raheem Sterling to the club.
Sterling, 27, has penned a five-year deal with the Blues that runs until 2027.
The Three Lions forward has joined his new teammates in the USA for pre-season immediately after completing his £50m move from Manchester City.
In an Instagram post, Odoi posted a picture of himself and Sterling with the caption "Welcome my bro, Sterling."
Odoi and Sterling's relationship dates back to 2019 when Sterling congratulated the former when he earned his maiden England call-up.
In the same year, when Odoi suffered a ruptured achilles, Sterling shared a motivation message with a British-born Ghanaian on Twitter.
The two players seemingly share a strong bond that goes beyond social media.
