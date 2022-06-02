3
Ghana target Tariq Lamptey spotted at Cape Coast as Black Stars thrash Madagascar

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana target, Tariq Lamptey was spotted at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday evening as Black Stars thrashed Madagascar in the opening game of the qualifiers.

The Brighton and Hove Albion youngster watched the game as Ghana begun their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar with a comfortable.

He is on the verge of switching nationality from England to play for Ghana at the senior level of international football.

Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan and Osman Bukari were the goal scorers as Ghana beat their opponents to go top of the table.

The youngster is in for holidays and took time to go watch the Stars at Cape Coast for the first time.

The 21-year-old has already acquired his Ghana passport and is very likely to play for Ghana before the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar later this year.

