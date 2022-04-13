0
Ghana teenager Kamaldeen Sulemana’s transfer value skyrockets after French Ligue 1 exploits

Kamaldeen Sulemana.jpeg Kamaldeen Sulemana

Wed, 13 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana has seen his transfer value go through the roof following his outstanding display in the French Ligue 1.

The talented teenager joined Stade Rennais FC last summer in a transfer from Danish Superliga outfit FC Nordsjaelland.

In that move, the French club had to pay 20 million euros excluding all the other bonuses.

At the start of the French Ligue 1 season, before he suffered an injury, Kamaldeen Sulemana starred for Stade Rennais FC and was one of the best attackers in the division.

Despite missing a lot of games in the ongoing 2021/22 league campaign, the teenager is rated highly as has been proven by the latest data from Football Observatory outfit, CIES.

According to the firm, Kamaldeen Sulemana is the 9th most expensive player in the world who are U-23 in Europe.

His value has skyrocketed from 20 million euros to 33.8 million euros.

 

Source: footballghana.com
